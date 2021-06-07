Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 49.19 points or 1.97% at 2543.95 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (up 16.68%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 5.84%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 5.37%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 4.55%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 3.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Power Ltd (up 3.4%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.19%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 2.9%), SJVN Ltd (up 2.15%), and GE T&D India Ltd (up 2.04%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 12.55 or 0.02% at 52112.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.9 points or 0.19% at 15700.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.48 points or 0.84% at 24465.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.13 points or 0.74% at 7766.13.

On BSE,1974 shares were trading in green, 691 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)