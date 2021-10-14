Volumes jump at Hindustan Zinc Ltd counter

Hindustan Zinc Ltd saw volume of 4.56 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 88404 shares

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 October 2021.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd saw volume of 4.56 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 88404 shares. The stock increased 7.02% to Rs.356.65. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd notched up volume of 9.04 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.16% to Rs.798.40. Volumes stood at 3.76 lakh shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd recorded volume of 7.17 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.83% to Rs.212.75. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Jindal Saw Ltd recorded volume of 3.04 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.94% to Rs.123.25. Volumes stood at 2.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd recorded volume of 60075 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28226 shares. The stock gained 3.34% to Rs.710.60. Volumes stood at 15436 shares in the last session.

