Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 113.18 points or 2.67% at 4347.69 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 4.04%), DLF Ltd (up 3.14%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.78%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.23%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 1.91%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.18%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.06%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.72%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.2%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 366.47 or 0.6% at 61103.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.05 points or 0.64% at 18278.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 194.05 points or 0.65% at 29949.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.36 points or 0.87% at 9329.99.

On BSE,1782 shares were trading in green, 971 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)