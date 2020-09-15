Volumes jump at J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 86069 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16036 shares

Orient Electric Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 September 2020.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 86069 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16036 shares. The stock increased 10.89% to Rs.920.50. Volumes stood at 29986 shares in the last session.

Orient Electric Ltd notched up volume of 54709 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12731 shares. The stock rose 5.08% to Rs.224.50. Volumes stood at 64631 shares in the last session.

Team Lease Services Ltd registered volume of 2969 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 961 shares. The stock slipped 0.28% to Rs.2,432.40. Volumes stood at 3235 shares in the last session.

Punjab National Bank clocked volume of 20.94 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.00 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.49% to Rs.33.15. Volumes stood at 9.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 96304 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32506 shares. The stock rose 5.91% to Rs.585.05. Volumes stood at 83706 shares in the last session.

