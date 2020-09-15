Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 28.71 points or 1.69% at 1731.12 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.99%), Siemens Ltd (up 4.41%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.37%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.24%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were K E C International Ltd (up 1.1%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.85%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.83%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.73%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.71%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.41%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.27%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 172.97 or 0.45% at 38929.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.95 points or 0.43% at 11489.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.46 points or 1.01% at 15298.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.86 points or 0.99% at 5076.67.

On BSE,1296 shares were trading in green, 545 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

