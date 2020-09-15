Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 384.07 points or 1.59% at 24528.65 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Orient Electric Ltd (up 8.54%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 5.57%),Blue Star Ltd (up 3.75%),Sheela Foam Ltd (up 2.1%),Symphony Ltd (up 1.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Titan Company Ltd (up 1.19%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.95%), TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.87%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.32%).

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 3.4%), and Voltas Ltd (down 0.17%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 172.97 or 0.45% at 38929.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.95 points or 0.43% at 11489.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.46 points or 1.01% at 15298.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.86 points or 0.99% at 5076.67.

On BSE,1296 shares were trading in green, 545 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

