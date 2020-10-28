Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 231.14 points or 1.29% at 18153.67 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 4.27%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 2.9%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.27%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.41%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.2%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.87%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.66%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 0.59%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.42%).

On the other hand, MRF Ltd (down 2.11%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.59%), and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 0.54%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 22.74 or 0.06% at 40544.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.4 points or 0.1% at 11901.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 43.25 points or 0.29% at 15133.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.85 points or 0.41% at 5046.52.

On BSE,987 shares were trading in green, 703 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)