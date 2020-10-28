Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 13.82 points or 0.8% at 1732.12 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.99%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.06%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.81%),K E C International Ltd (up 0.71%),Adani Power Ltd (up 0.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.24%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Thermax Ltd (down 1.28%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.18%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.74%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 22.74 or 0.06% at 40544.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.4 points or 0.1% at 11901.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 43.25 points or 0.29% at 15133.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.85 points or 0.41% at 5046.52.

On BSE,987 shares were trading in green, 703 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

