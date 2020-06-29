Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 47.56 points or 2.92% at 1582.49 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 6.17%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 4.78%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 4%),Sobha Ltd (down 3.68%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.96%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.83%), DLF Ltd (down 2.65%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.23%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.46%).

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 370.27 or 1.05% at 34801.

The Nifty 50 index was down 121.65 points or 1.17% at 10261.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 168.74 points or 1.34% at 12461.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 72.77 points or 1.66% at 4311.67.

On BSE,1013 shares were trading in green, 1662 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)