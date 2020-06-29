Piramal Enterprises Ltd soars 1.93%, up for third straight session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1369, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.63% in last one year as compared to a 13.14% fall in NIFTY and a 23.49% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1369, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 10306.75. The Sensex is at 34918.1, down 0.72%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has added around 23.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10588.45, down 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1349.35, up 1.33% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 209.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

