Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 330.36 points or 2.51% at 12821.61 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Forge Ltd (down 7.32%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.99%),Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 3.7%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.12%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 3%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Finolex Cables Ltd (down 2.48%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 2.29%), Graphite India Ltd (down 2.26%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.96%), and V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 1.8%).

On the other hand, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 2.58%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.74%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.7%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 370.27 or 1.05% at 34801.

The Nifty 50 index was down 121.65 points or 1.17% at 10261.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 168.74 points or 1.34% at 12461.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 72.77 points or 1.66% at 4311.67.

On BSE,1013 shares were trading in green, 1662 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

