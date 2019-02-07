JUST IN
Magma Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 65.01% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.83% to Rs 624.73 crore

Net profit of Magma Fincorp rose 65.01% to Rs 73.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 624.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 574.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales624.73574.05 9 OPM %65.0959.50 -PBDT128.8971.70 80 PBT116.8459.84 95 NP73.9944.84 65

