Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 52.52 points or 1.97% at 2711.98 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.99%),Adani Power Ltd (up 4.99%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 3.38%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.63%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.33%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 2.02%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.96%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.6%).

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 554.71 or 0.93% at 60363.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 169.15 points or 0.96% at 17763.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 287.93 points or 1.03% at 28134.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.9 points or 0.74% at 8867.

On BSE,2152 shares were trading in green, 730 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

