Volumes jump at Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd counter

REC Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, Symphony Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 July 2022.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd saw volume of 10.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.76 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.88% to Rs.229.15. Volumes stood at 61687 shares in the last session.

REC Ltd notched up volume of 168.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.85% to Rs.124.80. Volumes stood at 77.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Reliance Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 292.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71.51 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.50% to Rs.2,375.05. Volumes stood at 106.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Dhani Services Ltd saw volume of 193.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.39% to Rs.36.35. Volumes stood at 1.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd recorded volume of 81968 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26004 shares. The stock lost 1.90% to Rs.860.00. Volumes stood at 20060 shares in the last session.

