Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 552.5 points or 3.07% at 17469.43 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 12.12%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 6.17%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.66%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.4%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.14%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.98%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.12%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 306.02 or 0.58% at 52712.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90 points or 0.57% at 15690.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 52.52 points or 0.21% at 24733.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.32 points or 0.04% at 7682.21.

On BSE,1495 shares were trading in green, 1682 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)