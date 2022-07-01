Bandhan Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 262.9, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.27% in last one year as compared to a 0.31% slide in NIFTY and a 4.09% fall in the index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 262.9, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 15673.15. The Sensex is at 52759.42, down 0.49%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has lost around 20.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33425.1, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 263.85, down 0.09% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd tumbled 18.27% in last one year as compared to a 0.31% slide in NIFTY and a 4.09% fall in the index.

The PE of the stock is 337.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

