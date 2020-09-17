Volumes jump at Metropolis Healthcare Ltd counter

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 41806 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 11.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3785 shares

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 September 2020.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 41806 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 11.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3785 shares. The stock increased 2.17% to Rs.1,976.40. Volumes stood at 9349 shares in the last session.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd saw volume of 74690 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 8.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8518 shares. The stock increased 5.47% to Rs.270.00. Volumes stood at 36649 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd witnessed volume of 50434 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10245 shares. The stock increased 3.53% to Rs.844.60. Volumes stood at 51905 shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20713 shares. The stock gained 0.05% to Rs.3,845.75. Volumes stood at 30373 shares in the last session.

Jindal Saw Ltd registered volume of 3.73 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.73% to Rs.72.35. Volumes stood at 4.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)