Volumes jump at Olectra Greentech Ltd counter

Sanofi India Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 February 2023.

Olectra Greentech Ltd witnessed volume of 64.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 18.07% to Rs.475.00. Volumes stood at 9.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Sanofi India Ltd witnessed volume of 99480 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6586 shares. The stock increased 3.61% to Rs.5,551.75. Volumes stood at 11100 shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd saw volume of 61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.21% to Rs.431.00. Volumes stood at 15.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd recorded volume of 12.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.52% to Rs.358.00. Volumes stood at 1.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd clocked volume of 5.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65137 shares. The stock lost 1.34% to Rs.977.20. Volumes stood at 75082 shares in the last session.

