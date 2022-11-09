Volumes jump at P I Industries Ltd counter

P I Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 31.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.26 lakh shares

CEAT Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 November 2022.

CEAT Ltd witnessed volume of 11.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.28% to Rs.1,702.05. Volumes stood at 2.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 60440 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7302 shares. The stock slipped 7.35% to Rs.1,213.65. Volumes stood at 6870 shares in the last session.

Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 12.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.71 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.06% to Rs.1,417.00. Volumes stood at 82040 shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd witnessed volume of 65573 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9687 shares. The stock dropped 4.42% to Rs.5,240.00. Volumes stood at 14648 shares in the last session.

