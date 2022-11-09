Volumes jump at P I Industries Ltd counter

P I Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 31.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.26 lakh shares
CEAT Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 November 2022.
P I Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 31.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.22% to Rs.3,634.00. Volumes stood at 2.45 lakh shares in the last session.
CEAT Ltd witnessed volume of 11.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.28% to Rs.1,702.05. Volumes stood at 2.85 lakh shares in the last session.
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 60440 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7302 shares. The stock slipped 7.35% to Rs.1,213.65. Volumes stood at 6870 shares in the last session.
Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 12.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.71 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.06% to Rs.1,417.00. Volumes stood at 82040 shares in the last session.
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd witnessed volume of 65573 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9687 shares. The stock dropped 4.42% to Rs.5,240.00. Volumes stood at 14648 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU