Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 455.6, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 18174. The Sensex is at 61089.67, down 0.16%.Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has lost around 2.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13443.9, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 76.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

