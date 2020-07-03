Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 141.3 points or 1.1% at 13036.2 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 7.03%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.99%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 3.31%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 2.3%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.46%), SKF India Ltd (up 1.16%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.12%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.85%), and V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.85%).

On the other hand, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.26%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.01%), and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 0.96%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 135.33 or 0.38% at 35979.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.15 points or 0.37% at 10590.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.92 points or 0.33% at 12584.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.27 points or 0.35% at 4377.66.

On BSE,1025 shares were trading in green, 814 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

