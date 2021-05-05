Volumes jump at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

-
Triveni Turbine Ltd saw volume of 17.28 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 120.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14327 shares
IDBI Bank Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 May 2021.
Triveni Turbine Ltd saw volume of 17.28 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 120.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14327 shares. The stock increased 1.80% to Rs.102.05. Volumes stood at 48843 shares in the last session.
IDBI Bank Ltd saw volume of 37.21 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.78% to Rs.38.45. Volumes stood at 34.45 lakh shares in the last session.
Future Retail Ltd saw volume of 6.63 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.71 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.97% to Rs.47.80. Volumes stood at 1.96 lakh shares in the last session.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd registered volume of 711 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 298 shares. The stock slipped 3.69% to Rs.13,301.05. Volumes stood at 169 shares in the last session.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd registered volume of 5310 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2530 shares. The stock slipped 0.49% to Rs.860.00. Volumes stood at 1419 shares in the last session.
