Indian Bank declares IL&FS Financial account as fraud

The bank has fully provided for the non-performing account of IL&FS Financial Services with outstanding dues of Rs 408 crore.
The bank has reported the account to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as per regulatory requirement.
The scrip shed 0.27% to Rs 92.45, extended losses for second day. The stock has lost 3.60% in two sessions from its recent closing high of Rs 95.90 on 14 December 2020.
In the past one month the stock has zoomed 48.08% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added 6.65% during the same period.
Indian Bank is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 88.06% stake in Indian Bank as on 30 September 2020.
The bank reported 15% rise in net profit to Rs 412.28 crore on a 93% jump in total income to Rs 11,669.12 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU