Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit declines 99.41% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.53% to Rs 109.96 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers declined 99.41% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.53% to Rs 109.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 167.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.109.96167.96-36.76-4.809.4243.201.7736.250.1525.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)