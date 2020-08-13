JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hercules Hoists standalone net profit rises 122.44% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit declines 99.41% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 34.53% to Rs 109.96 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers declined 99.41% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.53% to Rs 109.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 167.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales109.96167.96 -35 OPM %-36.76-4.80 -PBDT9.4243.20 -78 PBT1.7736.25 -95 NP0.1525.28 -99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 18:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU