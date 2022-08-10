Volumes jump at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Zensar Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 62.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares

Westlife Development Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 August 2022.

Zensar Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 62.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.98% to Rs.230.80. Volumes stood at 4.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Westlife Development Ltd clocked volume of 9.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 50.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17768 shares. The stock gained 0.72% to Rs.605.00. Volumes stood at 6480 shares in the last session.

City Union Bank Ltd saw volume of 4.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54150 shares. The stock increased 7.86% to Rs.175.60. Volumes stood at 32973 shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd recorded volume of 5173 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1091 shares. The stock gained 6.41% to Rs.1,411.25. Volumes stood at 940 shares in the last session.

AIA Engineering Ltd registered volume of 11883 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2702 shares. The stock rose 9.94% to Rs.2,633.95. Volumes stood at 1269 shares in the last session.

