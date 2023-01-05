FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 176.36 points or 1.11% at 16088.12 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 2.73%), Britannia Industries Ltd (up 2.57%),Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 2.03%),Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 2%),Marico Ltd (up 1.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITC Ltd (up 1.62%), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.53%), Dodla Dairy Ltd (up 1.53%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (up 1.43%), and Nestle India Ltd (up 1.43%).

On the other hand, GRM Overseas Ltd (down 2%), Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 1.53%), and Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 1.51%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 45.92 or 0.08% at 60611.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 8.65 points or 0.05% at 18034.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 14.05 points or 0.05% at 28978.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.72 points or 0.06% at 9014.05.

On BSE,1563 shares were trading in green, 1288 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

