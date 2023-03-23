Volumes soar at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

AIA Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 4.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 228.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1826 shares

Sobha Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 March 2023.

AIA Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 4.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 228.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1826 shares. The stock gained 0.57% to Rs.2,806.45. Volumes stood at 1083 shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd recorded volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36473 shares. The stock gained 0.10% to Rs.453.30. Volumes stood at 2.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Campus Activewear Ltd registered volume of 53156 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18798 shares. The stock rose 3.01% to Rs.383.70. Volumes stood at 19688 shares in the last session.

Exide Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68267 shares. The stock increased 0.08% to Rs.178.10. Volumes stood at 83588 shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 9699 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5553 shares. The stock increased 0.97% to Rs.4,461.40. Volumes stood at 8392 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)