Volumes soar at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

AIA Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 4.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 228.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1826 shares
Sobha Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 March 2023.
Sobha Ltd recorded volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36473 shares. The stock gained 0.10% to Rs.453.30. Volumes stood at 2.49 lakh shares in the last session.
Campus Activewear Ltd registered volume of 53156 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18798 shares. The stock rose 3.01% to Rs.383.70. Volumes stood at 19688 shares in the last session.
Exide Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68267 shares. The stock increased 0.08% to Rs.178.10. Volumes stood at 83588 shares in the last session.
Fine Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 9699 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5553 shares. The stock increased 0.97% to Rs.4,461.40. Volumes stood at 8392 shares in the last session.
