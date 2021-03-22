Volumes soar at AU Small Finance Bank Ltd counter

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd recorded volume of 10.24 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 19.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53083 shares

Nilkamal Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Ircon International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 March 2021.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd recorded volume of 10.24 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 19.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53083 shares. The stock gained 1.78% to Rs.1,224.15. Volumes stood at 47062 shares in the last session.

Nilkamal Ltd saw volume of 8686 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2719 shares. The stock increased 3.47% to Rs.2,019.30. Volumes stood at 7175 shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd saw volume of 62.7 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.62% to Rs.30.55. Volumes stood at 132.29 lakh shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd saw volume of 1.64 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66651 shares. The stock dropped 0.52% to Rs.581.00. Volumes stood at 79220 shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd saw volume of 7.59 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.36% to Rs.83.15. Volumes stood at 2.73 lakh shares in the last session.

