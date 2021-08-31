Volumes soar at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd counter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd recorded volume of 31.39 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 89.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35232 shares

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 August 2021.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd recorded volume of 31.39 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 89.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35232 shares. The stock gained 0.55% to Rs.473.50. Volumes stood at 34266 shares in the last session.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd saw volume of 7.04 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 37.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18768 shares. The stock dropped 0.02% to Rs.3,889.40. Volumes stood at 14714 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd witnessed volume of 5.49 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 12.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43363 shares. The stock increased 4.96% to Rs.4,991.70. Volumes stood at 17939 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 47544 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 10.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4685 shares. The stock dropped 0.02% to Rs.3,090.35. Volumes stood at 8027 shares in the last session.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd registered volume of 2.32 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 9.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24536 shares. The stock slipped 0.49% to Rs.1,689.80. Volumes stood at 76289 shares in the last session.

