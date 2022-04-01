Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 67.12 points or 0.18% at 36335.62 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 3.48%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 2.69%),NIIT Ltd (down 2.62%),Coforge Ltd (down 1.9%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.46%), Mindtree Ltd (down 1.41%), Mphasis Ltd (down 1.35%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 0.54%), and Infosys Ltd (down 0.43%).

On the other hand, Subex Ltd (up 7.63%), Vakrangee Ltd (up 7.63%), and Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 7.43%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 403.81 or 0.69% at 58972.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.6 points or 0.67% at 17582.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 434.08 points or 1.54% at 28649.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 78.68 points or 0.92% at 8597.2.

On BSE,2581 shares were trading in green, 735 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

