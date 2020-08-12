Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 109.69 points or 0.64% at 17373.79 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 3.4%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.44%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.34%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.95%),Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 0.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.71%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.5%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.4%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.32%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.65%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.38%), and Bosch Ltd (down 0.34%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 161.99 or 0.42% at 38245.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.3 points or 0.42% at 11275.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 3.12 points or 0.02% at 13834.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.15 points or 0.05% at 4698.66.

On BSE,923 shares were trading in green, 944 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)