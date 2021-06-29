Volumes soar at Sequent Scientific Ltd counter

Sequent Scientific Ltd recorded volume of 184.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.35 lakh shares

Firstsource Solutions Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, KSB Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 June 2021.

Sequent Scientific Ltd recorded volume of 184.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.73% to Rs.323.55. Volumes stood at 56.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 295.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.46% to Rs.197.30. Volumes stood at 42.51 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 280.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39.81 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.03% to Rs.689.00. Volumes stood at 74.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd registered volume of 4.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59176 shares. The stock rose 3.40% to Rs.2,075.95. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd clocked volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72209 shares. The stock gained 7.17% to Rs.992.15. Volumes stood at 3.28 lakh shares in the last session.

