Sequent Scientific Ltd Slips 13.82%, S&P BSE Healthcare index Shed 1.19%

Sequent Scientific Ltd fell 13.82% today to trade at Rs 241.55. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 1.19% to quote at 26051.58. The index is up 0.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lupin Ltd decreased 5.98% and Fermenta Biotech Ltd lost 3.57% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 34.43 % over last one year compared to the 42.24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sequent Scientific Ltd has lost 10.85% over last one month compared to 0.56% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 4.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 336.4 on 29 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 120.1 on 19 Aug 2020.

