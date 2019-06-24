JUST IN
Volumes soar at Emami Ltd counter

Sundaram Finance Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, T.V. Today Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 June 2019.

Emami Ltd clocked volume of 157.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 43.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.63 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.31% to Rs.273.95. Volumes stood at 11.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundaram Finance Ltd registered volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19144 shares. The stock rose 3.07% to Rs.1,616.10. Volumes stood at 20691 shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd saw volume of 1.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13951 shares. The stock dropped 0.04% to Rs.348.20. Volumes stood at 27982 shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.64 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.73% to Rs.461.30. Volumes stood at 15.95 lakh shares in the last session.

T.V. Today Network Ltd witnessed volume of 2.08 lakh shares by 14:16 IST on NSE, a 9.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20976 shares. The stock increased 3.19% to Rs.257.00. Volumes stood at 27855 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 14:30 IST

