Volumes soar at Godrej Agrovet Ltd counter

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 April 2022.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd recorded volume of 24.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.37% to Rs.524.95. Volumes stood at 2.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd clocked volume of 22.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.89% to Rs.273.80. Volumes stood at 2.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 313.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.86% to Rs.2,645.10. Volumes stood at 26.51 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 222.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.53% to Rs.569.75. Volumes stood at 36.75 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Bank Ltd registered volume of 430.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.75% to Rs.1,637.70. Volumes stood at 72.84 lakh shares in the last session.

