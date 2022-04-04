HDFC Bank soars after Q4 FY22 advances climb 21% YoY

HDFC Bank surged 9.20% to Rs 1,644.95 after its advances amounted to Rs 13,69,000 crore as of 31 March 2022, recording a growth of 20.9% over Rs 11,32,800 crore as of 31 March 2021 and a growth of 8.6% over Rs 12,60,900 crore as of 31 December 2021.

As per the bank's internal business classification, retail loans grew by around 15% over 31 March 2021 and around 5% over 31 December 2021; commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 30.5% over 31 March 2021 and around 10% over 31 December 2021; and corporate & other wholesale loans grew by around 17.5% over 31 March 2021 and around 11.5% over 31 December 2021.

HDFC Bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 15,59,000 crore as of 31 March 2022, registering a growth of around 16.8% over Rs 13,35,100 crore as of 31 March 2021 and a growth of around 7.8% over Rs 14,45,900 crore as of 31 December 2021. Retail deposits grew by around 18.5% over 31 March 2021 and around 6% over 31 December 2021; wholesale deposits grew by around 10% over 31 March 2021 and around 17% over 31 December 2021.

The bank's CASA deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 7,51,000 crore as of 31 March 2022, a growth of around 22% over Rs 6,15,700 crore as of 31 March 2021 and a growth of around 10.2% over Rs 6,81,200 crore as of 31 December 2021. The bank's CASA ratio stood at around 48% as of 31 March 2022, as compared to 46.1% as of 31 March 2021 and 47.1% as of 31 December 2021.

During the quarter ended 31 March 2022, HDFC Bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 8,117 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

HDFC Bank is one of India's leading private bank. As of 31 March 2022, the bank added 563 branches during the current quarter, bringing the branch network to 6,342 branches as at 31 March 2022, as against 5,779 branches as at 31 December 2021 and 5,608 branches as at 31 March 2021.

The private sector bank's net profit rose 18.08% to Rs 10,342.20 crore on 8.33% increase in total income to Rs 40,651.60 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

