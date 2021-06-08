Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 279.47 points or 1.47% at 18754.01 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 2.28%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.19%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.16%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.67%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.42%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.26%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.89%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.37%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 0.19%), moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 40.44 or 0.08% at 52288.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.65 points or 0.07% at 15740.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 224.57 points or 0.91% at 24821.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.43 points or 0.62% at 7835.4.

On BSE,1758 shares were trading in green, 1361 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

