Volumes soar at Hikal Ltd counter

Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, ITI Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 February 2022.

Hikal Ltd clocked volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 5.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19764 shares. The stock lost 4.06% to Rs.393.50. Volumes stood at 11701 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd clocked volume of 30161 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10546 shares. The stock lost 0.22% to Rs.1,823.30. Volumes stood at 1592 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd witnessed volume of 32784 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11490 shares. The stock increased 0.57% to Rs.972.65. Volumes stood at 9693 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 68415 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27486 shares. The stock gained 2.72% to Rs.118.95. Volumes stood at 85005 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd notched up volume of 14951 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6921 shares. The stock rose 9.48% to Rs.1,786.00. Volumes stood at 6636 shares in the last session.

