Himatsingka Seide Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dish TV India Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd and Century Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2020.

Dish TV India Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd and Century Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2020.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd crashed 5.43% to Rs 84.4 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82772 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd lost 4.33% to Rs 11.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 131.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd tumbled 4.23% to Rs 47.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 86132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98249 shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd shed 3.87% to Rs 44.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38286 shares in the past one month.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd dropped 3.84% to Rs 360.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73879 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)