Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 197.66 points or 1.1% at 18197.83 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 2.77%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.33%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.8%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.59%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.09%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.91%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 0.9%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.89%), and Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.84%).

On the other hand, TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.08%), and Bosch Ltd (down 0%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 62.04 or 0.16% at 39148.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 23.45 points or 0.2% at 11558.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 128.9 points or 0.88% at 14781.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.9 points or 0.74% at 5012.72.

On BSE,1211 shares were trading in green, 614 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

