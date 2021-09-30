Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 56.51 points or 1.4% at 4098.01 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.13%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.13%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.92%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.65%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 0.84%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.56%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.3%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.09%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.06%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 33.91 or 0.06% at 59447.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.1 points or 0.03% at 17716.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 217.74 points or 0.78% at 28144.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.43 points or 0.6% at 8743.32.

On BSE,1873 shares were trading in green, 775 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

