Energy shares edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 294.6 points or 3.84% at 7371.25 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 19.51%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 19.24%),Oil India Ltd (down 13.33%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 8.7%),Goa Carbon Ltd (down 8.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 7.81%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 7.5%), Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 7.41%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 7.14%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 7.09%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.42%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 52.39 or 0.1% at 51412.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 2.5 points or 0.02% at 15296.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 797.31 points or 3.3% at 23336.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 167.14 points or 2.23% at 7331.49.

On BSE,602 shares were trading in green, 2730 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

