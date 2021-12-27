Volumes soar at RBL Bank Ltd counter

RBL Bank Ltd recorded volume of 1636.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 26.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62.04 lakh shares

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 December 2021.

RBL Bank Ltd recorded volume of 1636.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 26.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62.04 lakh shares. The stock lost 18.10% to Rs.141.60. Volumes stood at 45.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd notched up volume of 3.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44705 shares. The stock slipped 1.42% to Rs.724.15. Volumes stood at 2.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd saw volume of 81.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.10% to Rs.100.70. Volumes stood at 8.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Team Lease Services Ltd registered volume of 64577 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13486 shares. The stock rose 2.65% to Rs.3,775.10. Volumes stood at 23561 shares in the last session.

La Opala RG Ltd clocked volume of 21.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.25% to Rs.431.75. Volumes stood at 1.95 lakh shares in the last session.

