Auto shares edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 383.88 points or 1.29% at 29384.57 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.57%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.9%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.89%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.84%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.2%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.08%), MRF Ltd (down 1.01%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.7%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.61%).

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (up 0.86%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (up 0.52%), and Uno Minda Ltd (up 0.38%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 450.75 or 0.73% at 61355.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 144.75 points or 0.79% at 18275.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 77.94 points or 0.26% at 29524.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 57.63 points or 0.63% at 9111.01.

On BSE,1402 shares were trading in green, 2064 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

