Volumes jump at Delhivery Ltd counter

Delhivery Ltd saw volume of 196.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.55 lakh shares

Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 November 2022.

Delhivery Ltd saw volume of 196.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.55 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.64% to Rs.348.45. Volumes stood at 8.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd notched up volume of 783.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 20.03% to Rs.57.30. Volumes stood at 27.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 15.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.03% to Rs.614.50. Volumes stood at 2.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd registered volume of 25.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.76% to Rs.252.70. Volumes stood at 72021 shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd saw volume of 20.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.79% to Rs.727.90. Volumes stood at 2.4 lakh shares in the last session.

