Utilties shares edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 28.69 points or 0.76% at 3801.22 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 4.34%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.16%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 1.67%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.6%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 1.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 0.94%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.83%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 0.66%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 0.63%), and Reliance Power Ltd (up 0.63%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.58%), SJVN Ltd (down 1%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.72%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 180.21 or 0.29% at 62685.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.95 points or 0.32% at 18621.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 38.37 points or 0.13% at 29465.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.2 points or 0.14% at 9091.25.

On BSE,1799 shares were trading in green, 1016 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)