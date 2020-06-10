Oil and Gas shares slip

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 57.86 points or 0.46% at 12575.35 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.47%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.87%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.61%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.47%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.27%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.83%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.71%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.63%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.6%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 229.76 or 0.68% at 34186.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.45 points or 0.61% at 10108.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 98.26 points or 0.83% at 11944.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.39 points or 0.88% at 4171.51.

On BSE,1378 shares were trading in green, 1012 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)