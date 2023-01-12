Industrials shares edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 45.67 points or 0.65% at 7019.65 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Centum Electronics Ltd (up 4.11%), The Anup Engineering Ltd (up 4.09%),Kriti Industries (India) Ltd (up 3.32%),Timken India Ltd (up 2.92%),Welspun Corp Ltd (up 2.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 2.7%), Thermax Ltd (up 2.59%), Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (up 2.45%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.39%), and Atul Auto Ltd (up 2.38%).

On the other hand, Goodluck India Ltd (down 2.25%), Welspun Enterprises Ltd (down 2.01%), and Jindal Saw Ltd (down 1.86%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 5.62 or 0.01% at 60111.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.9 points or 0.03% at 17901.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 110.23 points or 0.38% at 28910.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.31 points or 0.27% at 9028.76.

On BSE,1778 shares were trading in green, 1089 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)