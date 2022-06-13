Volumes soar at Rajesh Exports Ltd counter

Rajesh Exports Ltd clocked volume of 20.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares

G R Infraprojects Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 June 2022.

Rajesh Exports Ltd clocked volume of 20.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.33% to Rs.561.00. Volumes stood at 49285 shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd clocked volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7708 shares. The stock lost 7.87% to Rs.1,253.65. Volumes stood at 2921 shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd saw volume of 1252.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 128.11 lakh shares. The stock dropped 21.70% to Rs.88.95. Volumes stood at 80.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd witnessed volume of 3.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80503 shares. The stock dropped 0.96% to Rs.975.35. Volumes stood at 65110 shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd clocked volume of 191.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53.89 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.73% to Rs.133.85. Volumes stood at 201.15 lakh shares in the last session.

