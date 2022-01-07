Consumer Durables shares ease

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 105.08 points or 0.23% at 45537.78 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (down 2.23%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.54%),Havells India Ltd (down 1.31%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.73%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Titan Company Ltd (down 0.37%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 0.12%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 3.78%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 3.51%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.87%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 89.81 or 0.15% at 59691.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 45.75 points or 0.26% at 17791.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.7 points or 0.4% at 30025.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.67 points or 0.5% at 8958.96.

On BSE,2078 shares were trading in green, 1271 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

